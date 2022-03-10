Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has asked Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee Warren Mwambazi to recuse himself from presiding over PAC meetings, if he has interest in one of his companies that has been summoned by the committee.

This follows the ongoing sittings by PAC to consider the report on the Audit Report on the utilization of COVID 19 funds from July 2020 to October 2021 by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU.

Ms Nelly Mutti made a ruling in the National Assembly on Wednesday in line with the Parliamentary and Ministerial code of conduct, Chapter 16 of the laws of Zambia and standing orders that provides guidance on the subject of a member having pecuniary interest in the matter before the House.

The Speaker also explained that she made a ruling after investigation of the matter from a point of order that was raised by Mufulira Member of Parliament Golden Mwila.

Mr. Mwila wanted to know if Mr. Mwambazi was in order to continue chairing meetings of the Public Accounts Committee when he was allegedly linked to one of the companies summoned by PAC.

However, Ms Nelly Mutti said that section five of the Act provides that a member shall not speak in the National Assembly or the Committee in which he has interest to the Assembly or Committee.

The Speaker explained that standing order number 155 of the National Assembly of Zambia, augments this statutory provision on the requirement for the member to disclose pecuniary interest.

She has guided that Mr. Mwambazi can continue to participate as an ordinary member of parliament during the consideration of the Auditor Generals ‘queries on the procurement of COVID 19 materials.

Lusaka Times last week exclusively revealed that Mr. Mwambazi’s Balaam Limited is one of the companies that supplied Covid-19 items to the DMMU.