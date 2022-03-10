9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 10, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

TCZ registers over 190,000 teachers countrywide

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines TCZ registers over 190,000 teachers countrywide
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) has cumulatively registered over 190, 000 teachers countrywide from 2016 when the council started registering educators.

TCZ Registrar, Ebby Mubanga told ZANIS today that the 190,000 registered teachers are saving in both government and private schools while others are still unemployed.

Dr. Mubanga noted that 110,000 teachers are employed in government schools while 30,000 are in private institutions and about 60,000 are yet to be employed.

He said the council keeps track of the number of teachers in the country for easy planning for all consumers of education.

Dr. Mubanga has however stated that there is a reduction in terms of practicing license compliance.

He has since called on teachers countrywide to register, adding that failure to register with the TCZ is punishable by law.

He said matters of registration and licensing are issues of the law and should be followed by every teacher.

Dr. Mubanga said teachers are law abiding citizens who should not be policed to do the right thing.

He further said TCZ is there to ensure that the education system is well regulated and accountable to the public.

Previous articleUNZA Law School in disarray as Dean and Assistant Dean quit over results scandal

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

TCZ registers over 190,000 teachers countrywide

The Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) has cumulatively registered over 190, 000 teachers countrywide from 2016 when the council...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Speaker asks Mwambazi to stop chairing PAC sittings on DMMU audits

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has asked Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee Warren Mwambazi to recuse himself from presiding over PAC...
Read more

Government will no longer tolerate the singing of the National Anthem without decorum and dignity

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
The Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda, has called on Zambians to adhere to the decorum and dignity required of the National Anthem...
Read more

We Demand Gender Equality and Equity Now and Not Tomorrow, Women Organisations

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
The Women’s movement in Zambia has demanded urgent action towards creating a gender equality and equity environment in the country. A consortium of civil society...
Read more

79 Zambians evacuated from Ukraine arrive home

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
About 79 Zambians who were evacuated from Ukraine after the Russian invasion have arrived back home. Some 16 Zambians have opted to remain in Europe...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.