The Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) has cumulatively registered over 190, 000 teachers countrywide from 2016 when the council started registering educators.

TCZ Registrar, Ebby Mubanga told ZANIS today that the 190,000 registered teachers are saving in both government and private schools while others are still unemployed.

Dr. Mubanga noted that 110,000 teachers are employed in government schools while 30,000 are in private institutions and about 60,000 are yet to be employed.

He said the council keeps track of the number of teachers in the country for easy planning for all consumers of education.

Dr. Mubanga has however stated that there is a reduction in terms of practicing license compliance.

He has since called on teachers countrywide to register, adding that failure to register with the TCZ is punishable by law.

He said matters of registration and licensing are issues of the law and should be followed by every teacher.

Dr. Mubanga said teachers are law abiding citizens who should not be policed to do the right thing.

He further said TCZ is there to ensure that the education system is well regulated and accountable to the public.