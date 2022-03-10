9.5 C
UNZA Law School in disarray as Dean and Assistant Dean quit over results scandal

By Chief Editor
The University of Zambia Law School has been throw into disarray after the School leadership resigned and refused to work with the Vice Chancellor Luka Mumba.

The Acting UNZA School of Law Dean, Dr. Lungowe Matakala and Assistant Dean for undergraduate, Mr. James Kayula resigned with immediate effect on 9th March 2022 in protest against Mr. Mumba’s alleged mismanagement of the University and his attempt to doctor the School’s results.

Following the resignations, the processing of results for Law School has been paralyzed as there is no one to process the results.

Without results being published, students cannot register and cannot start classes.

The substantive Dean Prof Chuma Himonga is on leave.

Some Lecturers who spoke on condition of anonymity said law students should not expect their results anytime soon.

The Lecturers also stated that staff morale is very low because of the manner in which Mr. Mumba is mismanaging the School.

“If the students want the School to return to sanity, let them petition the Minister of Education and President Hichilema to urgently remove the VC,” they said.

Dr. Lungowe Matakala’s resignation email
Dr. Lungowe Matakala’s resignation email

Mr. James Kayula

2 COMMENTS

  2. Hawilliam habanda, nice try on using a name from the east you chi southerner. You are still dreaming about pf and yet these scandals are happening under your watch. It has been nearly a year and you still pointing at pf. Not to worry cause 2026 you will be booted out. A govt thar is always blaming other= total failure

