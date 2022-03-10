The University of Zambia Law School has been throw into disarray after the School leadership resigned and refused to work with the Vice Chancellor Luka Mumba.

The Acting UNZA School of Law Dean, Dr. Lungowe Matakala and Assistant Dean for undergraduate, Mr. James Kayula resigned with immediate effect on 9th March 2022 in protest against Mr. Mumba’s alleged mismanagement of the University and his attempt to doctor the School’s results.

Following the resignations, the processing of results for Law School has been paralyzed as there is no one to process the results.

Without results being published, students cannot register and cannot start classes.

The substantive Dean Prof Chuma Himonga is on leave.

Some Lecturers who spoke on condition of anonymity said law students should not expect their results anytime soon.

The Lecturers also stated that staff morale is very low because of the manner in which Mr. Mumba is mismanaging the School.

“If the students want the School to return to sanity, let them petition the Minister of Education and President Hichilema to urgently remove the VC,” they said.