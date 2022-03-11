Bata Cooperative Trade and Hide Executive Director, Daniel Bweupe has appealed to the government to lift the ban on the export of cattle hides to other countries.

Mr. Bweupe said since the export of hides was banned by the previous regime, hide business has greatly been affected.

He said this in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services in Chikankata district today.

Mr. Bweupe said some people solely depend on the sale of hides to earn a living and it is high time government considers lifting the ban on the export of hides to other countries and also empowering cooperatives involved in the sale of animal hides in the country.

Mr. Bweupe said hide business is a good business venture if properly harnessed and has the ability to reduce poverty among the people.