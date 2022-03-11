Betting firm, Betway Zambia has called for responsible betting among its customers.

Betway Zambia Head of Marketing and Trade Desmond Kalenga said his company is a firm believer in responsible betting.

Mr. Kalenga said punters should always remember to enjoy the sport even as they bet.

He was speaking on Friday when Betway announced a partnership with Zamtel that will allow Zamtel subscribers to fund their betting wallets using Zamtel Mobile Money.

“We urge all our valued customers to ensure that they remember to have fun as they bet and to never let betting overtake their primary objective of enjoying sports and gaming,” Mr. Kalenga said.

Mr. Kalenga described Betway as a safe, secure, fun-filled, responsible online gaming family.

“It is our sincere hope that we will see even more winners as our customers embrace this new payment method and as they continue to place their bets on Zambia’s leading betting platform,” he said.

“The world has moved towards a space where ease of access to products literally defines the success or failure of organizations. Zambia is no exception and we are seeing an increase in technological advancements that are providing a level of convenience that we previously only imagined possible.”

Mr. Kalenga said, “as an exclusively online betting firm, we are constantly looking at new and creative ways to reach our clients with our premium products. We have fully embraced the reality that business has moved away from a physical space and have realised that partnerships with class-leading providers will allow us the flexibility and speed to stay ahead of the curve in the growth of responsible online betting in Zambia and the convenient provision of the same to punters.”

Mr. Kalenga said Zamtel’s widespread reach and presence will allow Betway Zambia to reach customers who previously only desired to bet but needed a way to place their bets using their Zamtel numbers.

And Zamtel Acting Chief Commercial Officer Keith Banda said Zamtel is constantly integrating with strategic partners and agents to ensure the customer receives a convenient and secure mobile money experience.

Mr. Banda said the integration of Zamtel Mobile Money with the Betway platforms is one innovation that will undoubtedly change the betting experience for Zamtel Mobile Money subscribers.

“The innovation we are launching today will enable customers to place bets electronically for a wider range of both local and international sports fixtures throughout the year, from wherever they may be at any convenient time,” he said.

He added, “This partnership marks a giant step for Zamtel Mobile Money in the gaming and betting sector, a revenue stream we will release exceptional revenue through its growth potential.”