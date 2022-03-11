A Chinese miner has been injured while working underground in a mine accident at Ruida mines in Kasempa district in North Western Province.

Provincial Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fred Mulenga confirmed the incident to ZANIS yesterday.

“One male Chinese national namely, Liangjun Cao aged 46 a supervisor at the same mine was hit by a rock underground on the chest, he was rushed to Mukinge Mission Hospital,” Mr. Mulenga said.

He added that the victim was later taken to Chinese a hospital in Kitwe where he is currently admitted and is in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, Kasempa Council Chairperson, Brian Kakonkanya disclosed that there is a need to critically look at safety at mines.

“We cannot continue losing lives at a mine which is in our community, if we continue losing lives that is going to affect productivity, it is going to affect everything and the community is going to be affected because that mine is actually serving a lot in the community,” Mr. Kakonkanya said.

He added that his office is going to engage the safety department to carry out an investigation so that the cause of the accident can be established.

“The investigation should be established whether the underground portion of the mine is secure enough to guarantee the safety of all the miners working underground,” Mr Kakonkanya added.

He disclosed that there is need to find a lasting remedy to the safety problems at Ruida mine, adding that one life lost is life too many to lose.