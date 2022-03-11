9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 11, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Chinese national injured at Ruida mine in Kasempa

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Chinese national injured at Ruida mine in Kasempa
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A Chinese miner has been injured while working underground in a mine accident at Ruida mines in Kasempa district in North Western Province.

Provincial Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fred Mulenga confirmed the incident to ZANIS yesterday.

“One male Chinese national namely, Liangjun Cao aged 46 a supervisor at the same mine was hit by a rock underground on the chest, he was rushed to Mukinge Mission Hospital,” Mr. Mulenga said.

He added that the victim was later taken to Chinese a hospital in Kitwe where he is currently admitted and is in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, Kasempa Council Chairperson, Brian Kakonkanya disclosed that there is a need to critically look at safety at mines.

“We cannot continue losing lives at a mine which is in our community, if we continue losing lives that is going to affect productivity, it is going to affect everything and the community is going to be affected because that mine is actually serving a lot in the community,” Mr. Kakonkanya said.

He added that his office is going to engage the safety department to carry out an investigation so that the cause of the accident can be established.

“The investigation should be established whether the underground portion of the mine is secure enough to guarantee the safety of all the miners working underground,” Mr Kakonkanya added.

He disclosed that there is need to find a lasting remedy to the safety problems at Ruida mine, adding that one life lost is life too many to lose.

Previous articleNo Zambia killed in Ukraine- Russia war – Kakubo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Chinese national injured at Ruida mine in Kasempa

A Chinese miner has been injured while working underground in a mine accident at Ruida mines in Kasempa district...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

No Zambia killed in Ukraine- Russia war – Kakubo

General News Chief Editor - 0
Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo says that all the 14 Students have exited Sumy as well as Ukraine. Stating that 12 of the...
Read more

JICA fund project to integrate former refugees

General News Chief Editor - 3
Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has commenced implementation of a project dubbed ‘HOPE’ at a cost of 46.6 million Japanese Yen (about K78 million)...
Read more

Congolese national sentenced to 6 months imprisonment for unlawful entry

General News Chief Editor - 4
Kapiri Mposhi Magistrates Court has sentenced a 19-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) national to six month imprisonment with labour for illegally entering and...
Read more

UNZA Law School in disarray as Dean and Assistant Dean quit over results scandal

General News Chief Editor - 19
The University of Zambia Law School has been throw into disarray after the School leadership resigned and refused to work with the Vice Chancellor...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.