Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has unveiled a new board after the dissolution of the previous board.
According to a statement issued by the IDC, the new board will be chaired by President Hakainde Hichilema, the appointments are with immediate effect.
The new Directors are:
1. Hon. Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP., Minister of Finance and National Planning
2. Hon. Mr. Reuben R. Mtolo Phiri MP., Minister of Agriculture
3. Hon. Mr. Chipoka Mulenga, MP., Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry
4. Mr. Felix Nkulukusa, Secretary to the Treasury
5. Mrs. Chawe P.M. Chuulu, Permanent Secretary – Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry
6. Mrs. Beatrice Nkanza
7. Mr. Windu Cassius Matoka
8. Mr. Arthur Ndhlovu
9. Mr. Nitesh Patel
10. Mr. Edson Mweemba Hamakowa
11. Ms. Lynda Mataka
Hahaha I have laughed. The same hh who continues to sit on various company boards whilst president of a country. A lot of corruption under upnd
Another poorly written article ..hasn’t IDC Board not always been chaired by the Head of State? What is new about this board too many politicans? Make comparisons with the old board under Lazy Lungu. Journalist have no pride in their profession anymore.
Just watching. Let them do what they want to do with us.
So the IDC board is actually just another cabinet meeting? Not very impressive. The cabinet has been in place for 7 months now and has achieved exactly NOTHING
So how is this different from Kaunda chairing the ZIMCO Board in 1977?
What? The President and his ministers are now running state businesses. What is going on!!