Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has unveiled a new board after the dissolution of the previous board.

According to a statement issued by the IDC, the new board will be chaired by President Hakainde Hichilema, the appointments are with immediate effect.

The new Directors are:

1. Hon. Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP., Minister of Finance and National Planning

2. Hon. Mr. Reuben R. Mtolo Phiri MP., Minister of Agriculture

3. Hon. Mr. Chipoka Mulenga, MP., Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry

4. Mr. Felix Nkulukusa, Secretary to the Treasury

5. Mrs. Chawe P.M. Chuulu, Permanent Secretary – Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry

6. Mrs. Beatrice Nkanza

7. Mr. Windu Cassius Matoka

8. Mr. Arthur Ndhlovu

9. Mr. Nitesh Patel

10. Mr. Edson Mweemba Hamakowa

11. Ms. Lynda Mataka

