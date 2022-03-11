The Anti Corruption Commission has been challenged to take an interest in the matter in which Parliamentary Accounts Committee Chairman Warren Mwambazi has been implicated in the face mask supply scandal at DMMU.

And further details have emerged showing that Mr. Mwambazi’s company was irregularly awarded several lucrative contracts under the PF administration.

And some Members of Parliament have resolved to push for the removal of Mr. Mwambazi from the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee.

The MP who opted to have his name withheld said the ACC should now move in and investigate Mr. Mwambazi’s shoddy deals now that Speaker Nellie Mutti has asked him to recuse himself from chairing PAC hearings when matters involving his company come up.

The Member of Parliament stated that Mr. Mwambazi is exhibiting arrogance by describing MPs questioning his integrity as “boys making noise.”

The MP said the Commission should launch investigations into Mr. Mwambazi’s business conduct if the Commission is serious about fighting corruption.

“There is a lot of evidence to show that the PAC Chairman is not as clean as he portrays himself during those hearings and the ACC has a duty to take an interest in this matter. What the Speaker did when she ruled yesterday confirms that there is something sinister in his (Mwambazi) business dealings,” he said.

The MP said the Commission should investigate how Mr. Mwambazi obtained lucrative contracts at the Kafulafuta Dam Project and feeder road construction contracts at the Ministry of Local Government.

He revealed that the Commission should also move in and investigate how Mr. Mwambazi is allegedly using a Ndola-based energy firm Kapekisa Oil Marketing Company to obtain favours from Energy Minister Peter Kapala.

“The ACC should question why Mwambazi is using Kapekisa, a company in which he has interest to obtain pecuniary advantage in oil tenders from the Ministry of Energy. The close relationship between Mr. Kapala and Mwambazi is questionable because prior to the elections, these two people didn’t even know each other but now they have formed a close bond such that Minister Kapala even appointed Mwambazi’s wife Mazuba into the Rural Electrification Board without any qualifications,” he said.



The Member of Parliament wondered why Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo’s wife has been arrested for concealing property suspected to have been proceeds of crime while Mr. Mwambazi is still driving a vehicle that belongs to Mr. Lusambo has not been interrogated.

“The ACC was so fast in closing in on Mrs. Lusambo that she obtained property that they suspect was illegally acquired by her husband but here you have Mwambazi who is still driving a vehicle ( Toyota GX Reg. BAE 5990) which he got from Mr. Lusambo and he hasn’t even been questioned by the Commission.”

The MP alleged that Mr. Mwambazi is trying to downplay the seriousness of the allegations leveled against him by refusing to state his position on the matter.

“You have a guy who is abusing his privileges as PAC Chairman to malign his colleagues from the previous administration when he is a full beneficiary of the same PF system that rewarded its cadres. He shouldn’t be allowed to use PAC to scandalize his friends.”

He added, “everybody knows that Mwambazi was sponsored by Hon. Lusambo to win the Bwana Mkubwa seat, so if the ACC is after Bowman as a genuine fight against corruption, they should also go for Mwambazi because he is a beneficiary of Bowman’s perceived corruption.”

And some Members of Parliament have resolved to proceed to have Mr. Mwambazi removed from the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee.

The MPs stated that the way Mr. Mwambazi has responded to the face mask scandal has the potential of undermining public confidence in the work of the Committee.