Green Eagles will test Zesco United’s appetite for an unprecedented 8th ABSA Cup crown when the two sides clash in Saturday’s doubleheader quarterfinal at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The record seven-time ABSA Cup champions Zesco are hoping to reclaim the title they relinquished in 2021 after losing to Lusaka Dynamos 3-1 on post-match penalties following a scoreless draw.

Eagles have never been to an ABSA final and their two semifinal appearances in 2019 and 2009 as far as they have gone in the competition.

“We want to get to the final so that we can even win it because last year we lost in the final. For now we take each game as it comes,” Zesco coach Mumamba Numba said.

Saturday’s meeting is going to be their first in a space of a week with the next one coming in the league when Zesco visit Eagles.

Both matches have a huge significance as Zesco and Eagles chase a potential double.

Zesco are second while Eagles are third on the FAZ Super League table on 47 and 48 points respectively behind leaders Red Arrows who have 52 points with eight games left to play.

“It is interesting for both teams to meet twice in a short period of time but for us we are focusing on this ABSA Cup. We will think about it after Saturday,” Numba said.

But Zesco are going to be without midfielder Spencer Sautu who is ineligible to play against his parent club Eagles who loaned him to the Ndola team.

Zesco are also without veteran Winston Kalengo and new Kenyan signing David Oburu who are both injured.

And in Saturday’s lunchtime kickoff, Nkana face Lumwana Radiants.

In Sunday’s doubleheader at the same venue, Napsa Stars face Green Buffaloes while Nkwazi play Arrows.