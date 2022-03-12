9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Economy
Updated:

Create Employment Opportunities for Youths, YMCA tells Government

By Chief Editor
Government must make all possible efforts in ensuring more youths access employment creation opportunities as this is key to better youth participation at all levels, says Young men Christian Association of Zambia (YMCA).

YMCA President Antony Ranjan has further advised government to appreciate the fact that as youths are the future of this nation, considerations are needed for them to become key drivers of the country’s social-economic and political growth.

ZANIS reports that Mr Ranjan said in a statement that youths under his organisation his organisation stands ready to partner with the new dawn government in addressing various challenges affecting young people.

He said among the key issues his organisation stands ready to partner with government is the upscaling of technologies such as climate smart agriculture among other innovations that he said his organisation has initiated in various communities.

“ As YMCA we are excited to join communities across Zambia in celebrating this year’s Youth Day which falls on March 12, 2022 as the day provides youths the opportunity to recognize and promote youths as true agents of change in the realization of both national and global development goals, ”Mr Ranjan noted .

And referring to this year’s Youth Day theme dubbed : “enhancing youth participation at all levels of national development ,” , the YMCA President said the theme is a call for all stakeholders to ensure that youths are accorded the opportunity to fully participate in all spheres of national development.

Meanwhile , Mr Ranjan has advised government and other stakeholders to establish what he termed as “ new safe spaces “ so as to reach out to more young people facing mental health challenges.

He notes that establishing these facilities with qualified personal such as Psycho-socio counselors will help reduce the numbers of suicide related deaths.

The country has in recent times recorded a number of suicide cases which has unsettled sections of society and government

