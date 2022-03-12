A 30 year caretaker of Kashaita Village of Chief Mukungule’s Chiefdom in Mpika District of Muchinga Province has committed suicide three days after allegedly murdering his wife and his employer’s wife.

Muchinga Province Deputy Police Commanding Officer Lucky Munkondya who confirmed the incident in an interview named the caretaker as Morris Mwansa, who she said took his life by hanging himself in his in-laws’ house at Kashaita Village between mid-morning and this afternoon.

“ The deceased has been on the run after allegedly murdering his wife Memory Bwalya ,31, of the same village and Catherine Ngoma, 45 , of Farmers Training College (FTC) Compound, “ she said.

ZANIS reports that Ms Mukondya in an interview that on 8th March, the deceased allegedly killed his wife Memory Bwalya with an axe thereby causing sever bodily injuries.

He later on proceeded to allegedly murder his employer’s wife Catherine Ngoma with an axe leaving deep bodily cuts, too.

Facts of the case are that the employer and owner of the farm, Kenny Shakalima, 51, of FTC expressed his concerns with his now deceased employee’s work culture.

The Deputy Commander narrated that at one time Mr. Shakalima visited the farm and found his caretaker, now the deceased, in a drunken stupor which made him upset and impulsively told him (Morris Mwansa ) that his services where no longer needed at the farm.

“ This news did not sit well with the care taker who later narrated everything to his wife which resulted in a heated argument and he later left the house to go and drink alcohol, “ she said.

Upon returning from a drinking spree, the deceased met his wife and axed her to death at his matrimonial homer after which he proceeded to axe his employer’s wife Catherine Ngoma who was busy at the crop field at the time.

The Deputy Commanding Officer said it is unfortunate that just when police were closing up on the suspect of the two murder cases, he has taken his life.

Police said bodies of the two murdered women were after postmortem buried this morning while the suspect’s body has been deposited into Mpika Urban clinic mortuary awaiting postmortem extermination and burial.