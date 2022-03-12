Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda says march pasts to commemorate this year’s youth day which falls today March,12, 2022 will take place in provinces and districts across the country.

Ms Kasanda says this is contrary to social media platforms alleging that there will be no march pasts to commemorate tomorrow’s youth day.

Encouraging youths to ignore the contrary social media reports but turn up in number to commemorate their day tomorrow, the minister indicated that this year’s youth day celebration is special as it is the first one under the UPND government since coming into office over six months ago.

“This day marks an important beginning for the Youths under the UPND government, which has demonstrated great passion and commitment to the welfare of the Youths in the country,” she said.

This year’s youth day commemoration is being held against the backdrop of significant strides that government has made to improve the welfare of the Youths in the country.

The strides include various youth empowerment schemes and programmes which government is rolling-out country wide.

“There is therefore every reason for youths to commemorate their day as they forge on renewed future and government as they participate in national development,” she said.

She also indicated that government reaffirms its commitment to the development of youths into skilled and responsible citizens that can contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.