9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 12, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Kasanda urges youths to turn up in numbers today

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Kasanda urges youths to turn up in numbers today
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda says march pasts to commemorate this year’s youth day which falls today March,12, 2022 will take place in provinces and districts across the country.

Ms Kasanda says this is contrary to social media platforms alleging that there will be no march pasts to commemorate tomorrow’s youth day.

Encouraging youths to ignore the contrary social media reports but turn up in number to commemorate their day tomorrow, the minister indicated that this year’s youth day celebration is special as it is the first one under the UPND government since coming into office over six months ago.

“This day marks an important beginning for the Youths under the UPND government, which has demonstrated great passion and commitment to the welfare of the Youths in the country,” she said.

This year’s youth day commemoration is being held against the backdrop of significant strides that government has made to improve the welfare of the Youths in the country.

The strides include various youth empowerment schemes and programmes which government is rolling-out country wide.

“There is therefore every reason for youths to commemorate their day as they forge on renewed future and government as they participate in national development,” she said.

She also indicated that government reaffirms its commitment to the development of youths into skilled and responsible citizens that can contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

Previous articleZambia’s 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda has died

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Kasanda urges youths to turn up in numbers today

Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda says march pasts to commemorate this year's youth day which falls today...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Introduce Alcohol Levy to address abuse – SHARPZ

General News Chief Editor - 5
Serenity Harm Reduction Programme Zambia (SHARPZ) and Southern Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance have called for the introduction of the Alcohol Levy if the country...
Read more

Chinese national injured at Ruida mine in Kasempa

General News Chief Editor - 5
A Chinese miner has been injured while working underground in a mine accident at Ruida mines in Kasempa district in North Western Province. Provincial Deputy...
Read more

No Zambia killed in Ukraine- Russia war – Kakubo

General News Chief Editor - 4
Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo says that all the 14 Students have exited Sumy as well as Ukraine. Stating that 12 of the...
Read more

JICA fund project to integrate former refugees

General News Chief Editor - 3
Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has commenced implementation of a project dubbed ‘HOPE’ at a cost of 46.6 million Japanese Yen (about K78 million)...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.