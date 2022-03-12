9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Economy
Updated:

New mining policy coming-Kabuswe

By Chief Editor
Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe, says his ministry will soon announce the new mining policy.

Mr. Kabuswe says the new mining policy will allow many young people to participate in the mining sector.

He says previously, only few youths were benefiting from the mining industry, a thing he said will not be embraced because of the high numbers of unemployed youths in the country.

The minister said this shortly after President Hakainde Hichilema’s national address to the nation on the progress made on the application of national values and principles yesterday.

And Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga, said his ministry will work round the clock to ensure that people begin to consider buying local products as directed by President Hichilema.

Mr. Chipoka stated that successive governments have been talking about promoting local products but there has never been actualization of these promotions.

He said it is unfortunate that certain goods are imported into Zambia at the expense of those produced by Zambians.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Commissioner Agnes Chongo has commended President Hichilema for what she termed as excellent address to the nation.

Ms. Phiri said the President touched on many pertinent issues such as increased cases of suicide, alcohol abuse, early marriages and child abuse among others.

She said she is hopeful that stakeholders and the government will continue working together and ensure that these issues are addressed.

