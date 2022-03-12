By Kapya Kaoma

“As Russia continues to bombard Ukraine, most of us are wondering why NATO is ignoring President Zelenskyy’s plea for a no-fly zone over his country. The pictures of pregnant women being bombed in children hospital, dead bodies being buried in mass graves, lifeless children on the street and bombed buildings across Ukraine invite human rage. Russia is committing war crimes. Worse still, it might cause the biggest nuclear disaster in human history if it continues with its attacks on nuclear plants. Is declaring a no fly zone not justified? The simple answer is yes! But the truth is NATO’s power is powerless when it comes to Russia; reason Weapons of Mass Destructions (WMDs).

Since human history, the concept of power has been adjudicated in various ways. Humanity has applied various valuables to construct what constitutes power—from social roles, custom, traditions, race, wealth, etc. Control of the citizenry has been one aspect of power—some people have to be rulers and others have to be ruled. The landmass one controls accredit power. Traditionally, the bigger the number of people under one’s command, the higher respect one was accorded; here Empires formed. This tradition continued into modern times, something that led to colonization of native lands across the globe. Post-colonial times shifted this to wealth and weapons; if you have the money and nuclear weapons, you have the power too. Thus since the second World War, possessing nuclear weapons has become one important symbol of power. The more WMDs one nation possesses, the more that nation is feared. But is it real power or simply an illustration of the powerlessness of powerfulness?

The concept of powerfulness is a social construct that we are made to believe exists. Yet the question of nuclear weapons illustrates one important thing; power of nuclear weapons depends on the one who threatens to use them first. This is the biggest illusion that holds the world captive. Since the end of the Second World War, nations with WMDs have waged wars on nations without and dared those who hold similar weapons to get involved or face the same fate; nuclear catastrophe. What Putin knows is that he can do whatever he wants with Ukraine and NATO won’t respond since he has threatened to respond with nuclear weapons.

Rather than debating Ukraine, the world should be asking what would happen if Putin uses WMDs, would the US then use Nukes on Russia? The answer is the same. No. This is because of the obvious reasons—such an act would bring an end to humanity. In short, the powerfulness of America and by extension NATO is simply a fallacy. To start with, it is a social construct meant for the world that never exists anymore. The Post-World War II context put reason, morality and human decency at the center of political discourse in both local and global politics. The recent rise of populist nationalist, anarchists, and white supremacist movements across the globe caught political scientists off-guard; something that seem to throw us to the pre-World War II era. Reason, shame and morality are no longer virtues in local and international politics. We are living in strange times; people are not ashamed to identify themselves with Nazis, White Supremacists, etc. It is what it is.

Second, holders of WMDs fear the cost of fighting each other; hence only non-holders of WMDs are threatened by nations with Nukes. Just as America is at the forefront of ensuring that certain nations do not have access to WMDs, Russia does not want Ukraine to join NATO to maintain its bullying power over this sovereign nation. This is at the heart of the Ukraine invasion.

My fear is, Putin is a man robbed of empathy, morality, shame, and reason. The people of Ukraine are not going anywhere, and providing them with more and more weapons will aid their resolve to fight for their lands. Putin knows that this is the war he has to win at all costs to remain in power. My question is, should Russia choose to use Nukes to win this war, will America, and NATO use the Nukes in return as a show of power knowing too well that humans near and afar will suffer the same fate—or powerlessly watch as the world burns from the effects of those nukes with over 1500 nukes at its hands?

May God help us.

Pray for Ukraine.

Lord Jesus, hold us dear in your heart, as we hold the people of Ukraine in our hearts. Give us the rage to feel their pain, and the strength of your mother, to watch their sufferings and deaths from a distance, knowing we can do nothing to stop the injustice brought about by the forces of evil, yet trusting in your power to conquer all evil. Amen.