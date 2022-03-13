9.5 C
Economy
Updated:

Kawambwa Tea set to hit Zambian Supermarket shelves soon

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Industrial Development Corporation has announced that Kawambwa Tea is expected to hit Zambian super markets shelves soon.

In an update on the project, the IDC says in 2020, it embarked on another ambitious project of constructing a new and morden tea processing factory to support value addition by processing and packaging high value tea for local and export markets.

It says plant and equipment installation has since been completed.

The IDC says the commissioning of the plant is planned for this year.

The new factory will double the processing capacity to 50,000 metric tonnes per day of green leaf tea from the current 24,000 metric tonnes per day.

Kawambwa Tea Industries Limited has an established tea plantation covering an area of 423 hectares.

The IDC says expansion will take a phased approach.

“The revamping of the tea plantation has enhanced the economic activities of Kawambwa district through job creation especially for women who are the majority tea pickers, (the process is delicate and requires paying attention to detail).”

Evacuation of Zambian from Ukraine completed-Kakubo

