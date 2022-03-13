Retired veteran politician and former diplomat Vernon Johnson Mwaanga has led tributes to Fourth Republican President Rupiah Bwezani Banda who died on Friday in Lusaka.

Dr. Mwaanga and Mr. Banda worked together as diplomats and later re-united in Government when his colleague became President in 2008 after the death of then President Levy Mwanawasa.

In his eulogy, Dr Mwaanga branded Mr. Banda as an accomplished diplomat and statesman.

“The passing of my brother and long time friend Rupiah Bwezani Banda has devastated me beyond belief. We have been more than close, for more than six decades. He was a gentle giant, who always opted for friendship as opposed to confrontation. We stood tall together in times of sorrow and happiness. He was an accomplished diplomat and statesman. He looked for positives in people, rather than their weaknesses,” Dr. Mwaanga stated.

“Zambia has lost one of its greatest sons, at a time when his vast experience and knowledge were most needed. We traversed the world promoting and defending Zambia and Africa at large. His passing will leave a vacuum in my heart, which I will live with for the rest of my life. He bravely put up with severe pain during the last days of his life like a brave soldier. May the Lord receive him in his Kingdom, forgive him his trespasses and grant him everlasting peace. His work on earth and legacy will live on forever,” he said.

President Hakainde Hichilema described the death of Mr. Banda as a great loss to the Nation and all citizens.

“That his passing comes during the Youth Day celebrations is symbolic to our youth in many respects, for RB undertook his illustrious public service career at a tender age of 26 years. This calls for deep reflection by our youth on the life of the late President who held various positions of responsibility as a young person and also was instrumental in the fight for Zambia’s political independence at a young age.”

President Hichilema added: “Late President Rupiah Bwezani Banda hails from a generation of highly motivated and selfless youths whose interest was service to country and its people, representing Zambia as a Diplomat in various foreign countries. This is the inspiration we need to draw from the departed President; a deep sense of patriotism and dedication to duty. He fought for political independence, we urge the youth to also engage in the fight against poverty and its offshoots hunger and disease; simply put, economic independence.”

MMD President and former Republican Vice President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba says Zambia has lost a leader in Mr. Banda.

“We have lost our leader, the fourth Republican President Mr Rupiah Bwezani Banda.On behalf of the MMD family, we send our deepest condolences to former First Lady Madam Thandiwe Banda, the entire family, the President of Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the people of Zambia on this great loss. May the Lord, the giver of life, strengthen the family during this difficult time. We have lost a profound and dedicated family man. A knowledgeable and intelligent President. A jovial and generous leader. Under his leadership as President, Zambia’s economy blossomed and became an economic hub for investment,” Dr. Mumba said.

“President Banda became God’s answer for our party MMD and the Nation when our late President Mr Levy Patrick Mwanawasa died suddenly in 2008. He picked up running the nation without skipping a beat. He built on the economic gains of late President Mwanawasa and made Zambia to become one of the world’s ten fastest growing economies. We acknowledge his great contribution to making Zambia a better place. We fondly called him RB, a President for all Zambians. We shall miss him.So long, Your Excellency,” Dr. Mumba said.

President of the Socialist Party Zambia Dr. Fred M’membe said:”On behalf of the Socialist Party and indeed on my own behalf, I offer our deepest condolences on the passing of former Zambian president Rupiah Bwezani Banda. We join the Banda family, friends and the entire Zambian nation in mourning his loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

Democratic Party (DP) President Harry Kalaba urged youths to emulate Mr. Banda who served the nation from an early age.

“As we commemorate this year’s International Youth Day, I want us to take time to reflect on the life of the 4th Republican President, Rupiah Bwezani Banda, who transitioned to eternity on the eve of International Youth Day. Like many youths of his time, President Banda made himself available to fight for a just cause of liberating Zambia from years of segregation and minority rule. He along with other youths was part of the movement that would eventually liberate this nation and give birth to Zambia on 24th October, 1964,” Mr. Kalaba said.

“I want to call upon all the youths to take time and reflect upon a life well lived. President Banda, has had an illustrious career from being a Diplomat, a Member of Parliament, a CEO, a peace mediator and negotiator, a Presidential emissary, a vice President, a Republican President and more importantly a father to many children. While all these roles carried with them an aura of prominence that would have demanded of one to move with pomp, President Banda chose to walk with humility and meekness. Such is a life worth emulating,” he said.

And Former President Edgar Lungu has described late former President Rupiah Banda as an elderly statesman who was like an elder brother to him.

In his message of condolence, Mr. Lungu said he learnt quite a lot from Mr. Banda’s wise counsel as an elderly statesman and former Head of State.

“It is with profound sadness that I have learnt of the passing on of our former President, His Excellency Rupiah Bwezani Banda, the fourth Republican President.”

“I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to our former First Lady, Mrs Thandiwe Banda and the entire family of President Banda,” he said.

Mr. Lungu said he shared a deep personal bond with President Banda and that he is deeply aggrieved by his demise.

“He was Iike an elder brother to me. I learnt quite a lot from his wise counsel as an elderly statesman and former Head of State. I join others in paying tribute to President Banda for his enduring service to our nation during his long and illustrious career as a public servant.”

“May the soul of our former Head of State rest in eternal peace.”

Mr Lungu on Saturday afternoon visited the house of mourning for the late Fourth President Rupiah Banda in Lilayi area.

The former President was received by Mr. James Banda, brother to the late former President, family members and by former Ambassador to Ethiopia, Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba.

Mr. Lungu proceeded to express his condolences to the former First Lady and Widow, Madam Thandiwe Banda.