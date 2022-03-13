Money Grow savings and credit cooperative has advised youths to venture into entrepreneurship if they are to fight poverty and household and national levels.

Corporative chairperson Mauden Shula says youths should not look to the government and investors to be employed but should instead create employment through entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the handover of 10 vehicles that have been given to members through a loan facility, Mr Shula said that government is not designed to create jobs to offer every youth employment but to create an enabling environment for businesses to flourish and contribute to the nation’s economy.

Mr Shula observes that investors’ top priority is not to create employment but to make profits saying its high time that youths face the reality that the jobs from both government and the private sector are not adequate to employ everyone on the job market.

The Money Grow chairperson states that the only alternative to economic liberation is self-employment no jobs coming.

Stressing that the new dawn government has provided an enabling environment, Mr Shula stated that the vehicles that were handed over are intended to help members especially those in the transport sector enhance their operations.

And one of the beneficiaries Paxina Kataya says the vehicle will ease her movements as she delivers porridge which she supplies to a number of supermarkets in Lusaka.

Miss … says it was difficult to supply her customers and to market her business as she was not mobile.