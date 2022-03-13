9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 13, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Youths urged to venture into entrepreneurship

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Youths urged to venture into entrepreneurship
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Money Grow savings and credit cooperative has advised youths to venture into entrepreneurship if they are to fight poverty and household and national levels.

Corporative chairperson Mauden Shula says youths should not look to the government and investors to be employed but should instead create employment through entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the handover of 10 vehicles that have been given to members through a loan facility, Mr Shula said that government is not designed to create jobs to offer every youth employment but to create an enabling environment for businesses to flourish and contribute to the nation’s economy.

Mr Shula observes that investors’ top priority is not to create employment but to make profits saying its high time that youths face the reality that the jobs from both government and the private sector are not adequate to employ everyone on the job market.

The Money Grow chairperson states that the only alternative to economic liberation is self-employment no jobs coming.

Stressing that the new dawn government has provided an enabling environment, Mr Shula stated that the vehicles that were handed over are intended to help members especially those in the transport sector enhance their operations.

And one of the beneficiaries Paxina Kataya says the vehicle will ease her movements as she delivers porridge which she supplies to a number of supermarkets in Lusaka.

Miss … says it was difficult to supply her customers and to market her business as she was not mobile.

Previous articlePoliticians Pay Tribute to the Late Fourth Republican President Rupiah Bwezani Banda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Youths urged to venture into entrepreneurship

Money Grow savings and credit cooperative has advised youths to venture into entrepreneurship if they are to fight poverty...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Association of Musicians to introduce measures against piracy

General News Chief Editor - 4
Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) says it is working on measures aimed at curbing digital piracy in the country. ZAM vice-president, Arnold...
Read more

Zambia’s election to Postal Union bodies testimony of progress the country has made

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) have revealed that Zambia has been elected to the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Council of Administration...
Read more

Kasanda urges youths to turn up in numbers today

General News Chief Editor - 6
Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda says march pasts to commemorate this year's youth day which falls today March,12, 2022 will take place...
Read more

Introduce Alcohol Levy to address abuse – SHARPZ

General News Chief Editor - 5
Serenity Harm Reduction Programme Zambia (SHARPZ) and Southern Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance have called for the introduction of the Alcohol Levy if the country...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.