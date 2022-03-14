President Hakainde Hichilema has asked immediate past Republican President Edgar Lungu to be part of the state funeral for late former republican president Rupiah Banda.

President Hichilema says he also requested Cabinet to be updating President Lungu of happenings regarding the State funeral.

Speaking when he visited the fourth Republican President’s bereaved family in Lilayi, Mr Hichilema said he believes there is need for him and his predecessor to mourn Mr Banda together.

“Let’s mourn President Banda, all of us, no divisive issues. If there are issues we can handle and deal with them later. I want to confirm to the Banda family that.

“ I spoke to President ECL, asking him that we should, must all mourn our former President together, I wanted to confirm this publicly here, and I asked the team to be briefing President Lungu, of what is going on, what are the plans, so that we give due respect and honour to President Rupiah Banda.

“ I thought I needed to say that, and I ask others to reach out to each other do the same so we can be dignified as a country, take a different turn,” he said.

Mr Hichilema said what the general public witnessed in the aftermath of the August 2021 polls was just a small fraction of the role the late fourth Republican President played to diffuse the tension.

Earlier yesterday, Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa announced that late fourth republican President Rupiah Banda will be put to rest on Friday 18th March 2022 at the Presidential burial site, Embassy Park in Lusaka.

Mr Kangwa said prior to the burial, government will host a State funeral on Thursday 17th March 2022 at 10hrs at the Lusaka showgrounds.

And stressing that the nation can learn from how the late former Head of State Banda desired an improved Zambia, Mr Hichilema also called for unity for the country during the period of mourning.

President Hichilema asked the Banda family to remain strong during this difficult moment.

He encouraged the family not to deviate from the values Mr Banda stood for. Shortly after, the President proceeded to sign in the book of condolence.

Speaking to journalists shortly after, Mr Hichilema expressed sadness at the passing of Mr Banda a few days after he had visited him.

“It’s a pity that I’m here only a few days away after I was here chatting with him, chatting with him, encouraging him, drawing advice and counsel from him.

“ A few days later we come to offer our condolences and President Banda is gone. We can only be consoled by the acceptance that there is only one who is a giver of life and that’s God, he gives and he take.

“ When he takes, how we don’t know, only he decides, we have to accept that because we are all going the same way anyway,” he said.

And family spokesperson Fisho Mwale said contrary to some social media assertions, the bereaved family is united over government’s funeral arrangements contrary to some rumours.

Mr Mwale also thanked Government for meeting the requirements of the family.