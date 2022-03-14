The Zambia Women’s National Rugby Team has won the Rugby Africa Regional 7’s competition staged in Bujumbura, Burundi.

The regional tournament was used as the pre-qualifiers for the next Commonwealth Games and World Cup.

The Zambia Women won the regional championship with a perfect record.

Coach Willis Magasa’s side beat hosts Burundi 48-0, neighbours DR Congo 42-0 and Cameroon 43-05 to emerge victorious in Burundi during games played over the weekend.

Zambia has qualified for the final phases of the Rugby Africa Regional Sevens competition which will take place in April in Tunisia.

Magasa carried a 12-player squad to East Africa for the regional games.

The victorious players include Martha Banda (Mufulira), Dorothy Kay Kasonka (Arrows), Margaret Chama (Arrows), Gillian Mwape (Eagles), Lillian Musonda Mukosha (Arrows), Anna Suzi (Mufulira) and Maria Lyamba (Mufulira).

The rest are Margret Kasonka (Arrows), Veronica Lungu (Eagles), Liwena Lushomo (Arrows), Queen Quan Nachinga (Mufulira) and Leah Mbukwa (Mufulira).