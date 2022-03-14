9.5 C
Rural News
Unreported teen pregnancies escalate in Chiawa

By Chief Editor
Concerns have risen following increased reports of teen pregnancies that are not being reported in Chiawa ward in Kafue constituency.

Chiawa Ward Councilor Jones Katiyo says though there are no proper records, he has been receiving more reports of teen pregnancies which was not the case in the past.

Mr. Katiyo told ZANIS in an interview that cases go unreported due to long distances that people have to cover to the nearest police station.

“People are reluctant to walk a distance of 29 Kilometers to report these cases,” he says.

Mr. Katiyo notes that nothing is being done to curb the situation adding that there are also many cases of defilement.

He stressed the need to build a Police Post in the area to ensure that cases of defilement are reported and perpetrators brought to book.

He has since appealed to the social welfare department to set up an office in Chiawa ward to handle cases of teenage pregnancies and child defilement.

He noted that there is also a need for continuous sensitization on teenage pregnancies.

And Kafue Member of Parliament Miriam Chonya says people in rural areas desperately need government services as they are faced with a number of challenges.

Ms. Chonya says there is a need to extend the social welfare services to rural areas such as Chiawa.

She notes that the social welfare department is important as it provides social protection to the vulnerable in the community.

She appealed to the welfare department in the district to attend to the increasing number of teenage pregnancies in Chiawa ward.

