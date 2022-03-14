9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 14, 2022
Updated:

World Bank commends Government for steps in economic recovery

By Chief Editor
The World Bank has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for the ambitious steps he has taken to recover the economy.

World Bank Executive Director, Eva Valle-Maestro said the ambitious program the President has undertaken, such as restoring the rule of law and fighting corruption should be commended.

Ms Valle-Maestro noted that for this reason, the World Bank will stand ready and ensure that Zambia is supported financially.

ZANIS reports that the Ms Valle-Maestro said this when Executive Directors from the World Bank meet President Hakainde Hichilema at State House in Lusaka today.

She said the team have come to hear and learn from President Hichilema on what plans he has for Zambia and how the World Bank can help.

And President Hakainde Hichilema said the World Bank have come at a critical time when the country needs them due to some challenges faced.

The Head of State said government will ensure that all the projects are completed and that quality work is not compromised.

He said with the coming of the World Bank government also wants to ensure that it lowers the cost of living for its people which has been a challenge for a long time.

Mr Hichilema however, stated that people should stop looking at the IMF and World Bank as enemies but as partners.

