Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Sports
Zanaco Back in League Action in The Midst of Continental Woes

Zanaco will on Wednesday shift attention back to the FAZ Super Division when they face struggling Lusaka Dynamos away at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The Bankers are returning to league action after losing their latest home CAF Confederation Cup Group A match against Libyan side Al Ahly Tripoli by 3-2 last Sunday.

Zanaco are already out of the CAF Confederation Cup with two games remaining in the group stage.

Coach Kelvin Kaindu’s boys are meeting a Dynamos side that is placed at the bottom of the table with eight matches officially remaining in the season.

In a post-match interview, Kaindu declared the Bankers ready for Lusaka Dynamos.

“We didn’t have so many injuries so everybody who played at the weekend (CAF match) is available for selection,” Kaindu said.

Last season’s runners up Zanaco are ninth on the table with 34 points from 25 matches played.

Dynamos have 24 points after playing 26 matches.

