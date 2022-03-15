Namibian President, Hage Geingob has described former late president, Rupiah Banda as a statesman who played a pivotal role in advancing independence for the Namibian people.

President Geingob said in 1974 President Banda in his capacity as Permanent Representative of Zambia to the United Nations took on the special responsibility of President of the United Nations Council for Namibia.

He said in that difficult assignment, President Banda played a pivotal role in advancing the cause of Independence for the Namibian people.

“With his passing, Namibia has lost a dependable friend. But we are comforted by his indelible contributions to the liberation movements of our region and the development of its people”, he said.

He extended his sympathies to his wife, Thandiwe Banda, the children, and the fraternal people of Zambia.

This is according to the Namibian President’s Facebook page.

And Several people across Chinsali District in Muchinga Province who served in various political positions during the reign of late President Rupiah Bwezani Banda say the fourth head of state will be remembered as a visionary leader full of humility.

Speaking with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in separate interviews in Chinsali today, former Chinsali District Commissioner, Maximo Chitambi who served as DC for Chinsali from 2009 to 2011, said Mr Banda will be greatly missed for his immense developmental contributions in the country and particularly in Chinsali through infrastructure development.

Mr. Chitambi said some of the notable achievements scored by Mr Banda in the region was the construction of five schools in Chinsali.

He named the five schools constructed in Chinsali along a stretch of 105 kilometers between Chinsali and Safwa portoon as Lupene, Chitundu, Easu, Kabangwe and Nkomaki.

Mr. Chitambi said it was during the time when the late head of state led this country that the Mbesuma-Kasama road construction works were commissioned to connect the then now Northern Province which now connects Muchinga and Northern provinces.

He said Mr. Banda was a gallant man of the soil who accommodated everyone and ensured that peace reigned in all spheres as he epitomized leadership.

“Late Mr. Banda had a heart for all Zambians and respected everyone he worked with despite their rank,” Mr. Chitambi added.

And former Chinsali Mayor Thomas Mutale who was Provincial Youth Chairman for the then Northern Province under the fourth Republican President says, Mr. Banda will be remembered for his focus in ensuring that the welfare of the Zambian people was addressed.

He pointed out that it was for the same reason that the agriculture sector boomed during his tenure of office.

Mr. Mutale added that the former Head of State exercised an open door policy and in turn made party members enjoy his leadership.

“We used to frequently visit state house even at our lower positions, because Mr. Banda was welcoming and found time to interact with all party members from the grass root to the top leadership,” Mr. Mutale said.

He described Mr. Banda as a father who was easy to talk to and understanding as he was never emotional.

Meanwhile, a staunch Movement for Multiparty Democracy, Ernest Kapeya has eulogized Mr. Banda as a great leader and a unifier.

Mr. Kapeya who served as Chinsali District Chairperson has described the late fourth republican President as a man of discipline, peace and harmony.

“Mr. Banda never tolerated indiscipline among party members which is why there was no caderism during his time as head of state,” stated Mr. Kapeya.

Mr. Kapeya said Mr. Banda revamped the Mbesuma Ranch through the successful restocking exercise of animals as the ranch was at the verge of collapsing.

He said the later President Banda introduced the formation of women and youth clubs with the sole purpose of empowering them and changing their livelihood.

Mr. Kapeya has since urged MMD members to use the mourning period to reflect and rearrange the party by following the legacy that late President Banda has left behind.

The fourth republican died last week on Friday 11th March, 2022 at the age of 85.