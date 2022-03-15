9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
General News
Updated:

Zambia following with keen interest the ongoing elections in Somalia -HH

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia is following with keen interest the ongoing elections in the Federal Republic of Somalia with the view of ensuring they are successful.

President Hichilema says Zambia values its relations with the Somali government and that the two need to ensure they cooperate for the purpose of creating a successful economic agenda for the people without which they would fail.

Meanwhile, the Head of State says Zambia’s message on peace remains consistent as it believes instability in any country affects all.

Speaking when he received Somali’s Minister of Foreign Affairs at state house today, President Hichilema said security concerns in the region indicate the need for more collaboration among countries in ensuring peace prevails and security guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Somali’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Abdisaid Muse Ali commended the Zambian government for ensuring Zambia has a conducive business environment.

Mr. Muse Ali has also invited President Hichilema to visit Somalia saying that country’s President Muhammed Faraai Hamaarjo also desires to visit Zambia.

Somali Ambassador to Zambia, Madam Hawa H. Mohamed.
Zambia following with keen interest the ongoing elections in Somalia -HH

President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia is following with keen interest the ongoing elections in the Federal Republic of Somalia...
