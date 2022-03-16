9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

WEDNESDAY WRAP: Chipolopolo in Iraq, Zanaco Get a Point

By sports
53 views
0
Sports WEDNESDAY WRAP: Chipolopolo in Iraq, Zanaco Get a Point
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo are in the Fertile Crescent while Zanaco has some respite in domestic action on Wednesday.

CHIPOLOPOLO IN BAGHDAD

Chipolopolo Zambia arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning ahead of Friday’s friendly against Iraq.

The 20-member home-based team left Lusaka on Tuesday evening for the March 18 friendly.

Friday’s game will mark coach Aljosa Asanovic’s debut match following his appointment in January.


ZANACO DRAW ON WEDNESDAY

Zanaco briefly returned to league action on Wednesday to punctuate their miserable CAF Confederation Cup run where they have lost all four of their opening Group A games.

The Bankers finished 0-0 away to Lusaka Dynamos in their Lusaka derby match played at Nkoloma Stadium.

Zanaco are 8th on 35 points from 26 games played and are seventeen points behind leaders Red Arrows.

But Zanaco are five points outside the top four where Nkana are fourth on 40 points with eight games left to play.

Dynamos are third from bottom of the log on 25 points.

Previous articleForest Rangers Coach Bakala Gets New Assistant

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

WEDNESDAY WRAP: Chipolopolo in Iraq, Zanaco Get a Point

Chipolopolo are in the Fertile Crescent while Zanaco has some respite in domestic action on Wednesday. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Forest Rangers Coach Bakala Gets New Assistant

Sports sports - 0
FAZ Super Division side Forest Rangers on Wednesday announced the appointment of Kennedy Kashobondo as assistant coach for the remainder of the season. According to...
Read more

Magasa Salutes Zambia Womens Side After Regional 7’s Rugby Win

Sports sports - 0
The Zambia Women’s National Rugby Team coach Willis Magasa has saluted his team for winning Rugby Africa Regional 7’s competition held in Bujumbura, Burundi...
Read more

Asanovic Relishing Chipolopolo’sIraq Friendly Test

Sports sports - 4
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic is looking forward to his debut international friendly this Friday when they visit Iraq in Baghdad. Asanovic and his 20-member home-based...
Read more

Zanaco Back in League Action in The Midst of Continental Woes

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco will on Wednesday shift attention back to the FAZ Super Division when they face struggling Lusaka Dynamos away at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. The...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.