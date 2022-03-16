Chipolopolo are in the Fertile Crescent while Zanaco has some respite in domestic action on Wednesday.

CHIPOLOPOLO IN BAGHDAD

Chipolopolo Zambia arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning ahead of Friday’s friendly against Iraq.

The 20-member home-based team left Lusaka on Tuesday evening for the March 18 friendly.

Friday’s game will mark coach Aljosa Asanovic’s debut match following his appointment in January.



ZANACO DRAW ON WEDNESDAY

Zanaco briefly returned to league action on Wednesday to punctuate their miserable CAF Confederation Cup run where they have lost all four of their opening Group A games.

The Bankers finished 0-0 away to Lusaka Dynamos in their Lusaka derby match played at Nkoloma Stadium.

Zanaco are 8th on 35 points from 26 games played and are seventeen points behind leaders Red Arrows.

But Zanaco are five points outside the top four where Nkana are fourth on 40 points with eight games left to play.

Dynamos are third from bottom of the log on 25 points.