Chaos has characterized operations at the Black Mountain in Kitwe that officially resumed on Monday morning.

Scores of people were on Monday captured in a video operating at the Black Mountain in a disorderly manner.

Furthermore, some people picking chrome, the mineral found at the dump site, on Tuesday morning ran amok disrupting operations at the Black Mountain in Kitwe.

The scavengers, mostly youths, refused to leave the site following the elapse of the three hour scheduled picking time and started stoning vehicles.

An increased number of police officers have been deployed around the Black Mountain to keep vigil.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt University Don Dr. Brian Chirambo has advised the Government against disregarding environmental management as operations at the Black Mountain resume.

Dr. Chirambo, the Head of Department under Environmental Engineering in the School of Mines and Mineral Sciences at CBU, said a little has been said on environmental protection as cooperatives begin to operate at the slug dump.

Dr. Chirambo said just like safety issues, the environment like water bodies near the Black Mountain should be protected to safeguard the lives of people.

He has since called for serious engagement on the implementation of the environmental management plan at the Black Mountain.

Kitwe District Commissioner Lawrence Mwansa has told ZNBC News that chrome hand-pickers will no longer access the Black Mountain until further notice.

Mr Mwanza also disclosed that it was a serious error and breach of the Mines and Minerals Act for operators at the Black Mountain to allow chrome hand pickers at the site.

He also accused small scale miners popularly known as Jerabos and some foreign investors operating in Kitwe of sponsoring the chrome hand pickers who are causing confusion at the black mountain.

Meanwhile, UPND Copperbelt Youth Chairman Warren Hinyama has alleged that some individuals are sponsoring confusion and fake rumors about current operations at Kitwe’s Black Mountain.

The UPND Provincial Youth Chairman told journalists that there are few selfish and greedy individuals who worked on the black mountain previously and currently are trying by all means to sabotage the gains of the new dawn administration under the leadership.

Mr Hinyama said the UPND Youth Wing on the Copperbelt is warning individuals sponsoring confusion and fake rumors about current operations at Kitwe’s Black Mountain.

He said the UPND Government and President Hakainde Hichilema have given the slag to youths, community and women which is an inclusive empowerment for every citizen who desires to be involved.

Mr. Hinyama encouraged Zambians and other stakeholders to ignore people who are against current operations at the Black Mountain because the UPND Government is working hard every second to better the lives of all Zambians.

“We would like to warn individuals sponsoring youths to disturb the current economic empowerment of the Black Mountain in Kitwe.The Black Mountain has been given to the youths, women in mining and the community at large by his Excellency President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema as one of the many empowerment programmes that the UPND Government has line up for youths, women and all Zambians,” Mr. Hinyama said.

The Government last month officially handed over 30 % of the Kitwe Mineral Slag Dump commonly known as Black Mountain to cooperatives owned by the local youth and women.

The Black Mountain located between Wusakile and Nkana West is owned by Nkana Alloy, who are the major shareholders with the Government having a minor stake.

When handing over the 30% portion of the Black Mountain in February, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe told the cooperatives to begin operations with immediate effect.