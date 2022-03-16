9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Sports
Updated:

Forest Rangers Coach Bakala Gets New Assistant

FAZ Super Division side Forest Rangers on Wednesday announced the appointment of Kennedy Kashobondo as assistant coach for the remainder of the season.

According to a statement released by Forest Media Officer Christina Zulu, Kashobondo has signed a short-term contract for the remainder of the season, which will be reviewed based on his performance.

Kashobondo’s appointment comes after the dismissal of Dominic Changwe, who was an assistant coach and interim trainer recently.

Kashobondo has joined the Forest bench led by new coach Ian Bakala.

“ZAFFICO PLC remains committed to Forest Rangers success and will continue to make necessary changes where needed to ensure the club achieves its objectives,” said Forest chairman Ray Mumba.

Kashobondo is the former MUZA FC head coach.

He has in the past worked with Bakala at Lusaka Dynamos.

