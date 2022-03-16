The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) says President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent address to the National Assembly on the application of national values and principles has set a base on which stakeholders will monitor and evaluate the government’s mandate to uphold the nation’s values and principles.

President Hichilema last Friday presented to the National Assembly and to Zambians in general an update on the progress made in the application of national values and principles.

The Head of State highlighted issues relating to tackling corruption, climate change, enhanced accountability, ending child marriages and teenage pregnancies, reduction of the abuse of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and doing away with perennial and costly by-elections among others.

Reacting to President Hichilema’s address, JCTR, in a statement, said there is a need to cultivate nation principles and values without reminder for the common good of all Zambians.

JCTR Programmes Manager Muchimba Sarah Siamachoka said the President in his address commented on some relevant issues pertaining to the impact of climate change.

“Considering the focus of the address, the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) provides a social justice perspective in keen consideration of the plight of the vulnerable, the marginalised and the poor whose well-being squarely lies on those vested with authority upholding values such as integrity and social justice. The recent address by the President sets a baseline on which various stakeholders will further monitor and evaluate the government’s mandate to cultivate and uphold the nation’s values and principles,” Ms. Siamachoka stated.

“Prominent issues such as commitments to tackle corruption and climate change, enhance accountability, end child marriages and teenage pregnancies, reduce the abuse of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), doing away with perennial and costly by-elections, workforce dignity, youth unemployment etc., have been noted,” she said.

Ms. Siamachoka further said JCTR was pleased with the open declaration by the Government to prioritise constitutional reforms.

“On the legal framework front, JCTR is elated with the open declaration by the government to prioritise constitutional reform. This is against the backdrop of numerous challenges that have been raised overtime on ambiguity, among others. At the core of the review process, it is important to emphasize that the constitution has always been a document that belongs to the people. Therefore, the government must ensure that in the shortest time possible, a comprehensive roadmap is made available to allow for the meaningful participation of numerous stakeholders,” she said.

“Without any urgency to create and circulate a roadmap, the whole process of broad-based consensus risks being jeopardised by politicisation of public processes and consolidation of political power, especially that of the ruling party as has been seen in the past. Furthermore, of crucial importance to uphold human dignity, equity, social justice, equality and non[1]discrimination, JCTR is delighted that government through the decentralisation agenda is committed to turning around our economy to accelerate socio-economic transformation and uplift the livelihoods of the citizenry,” Ms. Siamachoka said.

She, however, said President Hichilema’s speech did not clearly address matters relating to suicides, mental health instability and gender based violence.

“There is a need to pay attention to other pertinent social ills. In this vain, the speech did not elucidate more on solutions to tackle undesirable prevailing scenarios of suicides, mental health instability, gender based violence that are paramount to promoting human dignity and social justice beyond the scope of economic transformation,” Ms. Siamachoka said.

She said after analysing President Hichilema’s speech in the National Assembly, JCTR wants the state to expedite the constitutional reform process, amendment of the Public Order Act and combating corruption.

“Guided by the above reality JCTR urges the government to walk the talk thus recommending the following: Expedite the Constitutional reform process and review of subsidiary legislation including the. Amendment of the Public Order Act, Electoral Process Act among others; Enactment of access to information legislation must be prioritised, as this is the smoothest avenue. To promote accountability, transparency, responsibility and combating corruption; Harmonisation processes of the children’s rights and welfare legislations; Develop a strategic plan to harmonise human activity and environmental protection with a. Focus on alternative livelihoods. It remains key that all actors unite to find reasonable solutions to the problem of deforestation and climate change; Government must devise mechanisms to combat the incessant social ills of the high cost of living, unemployment among youths and strategically plan for empowerment funds without due politicisation and discrimination,” Ms. Siamachoka said.

She concluded:”JCTR equally extends this call to all other non-state actors to join hands and compliment government efforts, especially at the community level where the family plays the crucial role of being a basic and essential building block of society underpinning principles and beliefs for the common good.”