9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 17, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Case of 11 UPND members accused of riotous behavior adjourned

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Case of 11 UPND members accused of riotous behavior adjourned
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Mansa Magistrate Court has adjourned to March 18, 2022 for possible plea, the matter in which United Party for National Development (UPND) National Deputy Chairperson Stephen Chikota and 10 others are facing five counts among them riotous conduct.

Eight of the 11 accused persons appeared before Magistrate Moses Mulenga on Wednesday for plea but could not take off as Senior Public Prosecutor Wilson Mwale told the court that the trial magistrate was not present and that three other accused persons namely, Davies Mulenga, Shadrick Banda and Jones Kabwe where absent from the court.

Mr. Mwale said there has been no reason advanced for the absence of the three accused persons adding that their sureties were aware that they were supposed to appear before the court on the same day with the eight others.

He further informed the court that the State will make the necessary application with regard to the three accused who were absent when the trial court sits further stating that 10 of the 11 accused persons are on bail.

The eleven accused persons are facing one count of riotous conduct, obstruction of a public road, criminal trespass and two counts of malicious damage to property contrary to Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

ZANIS reports that in February, 2022, Police in Mansa arrested about 23 UPND cadres led by their National Deputy Chairperson Stephen Chikota who attempted to access the mining site in Muombe area of Chief Kundamfumu in Chembe district.

Previous articlePastor in court for raping his step daughter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Case of 11 UPND members accused of riotous behavior adjourned

The Mansa Magistrate Court has adjourned to March 18, 2022 for possible plea, the matter in which United Party...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Pastor in court for raping his step daughter

General News Chief Editor - 0
A 34 year old pastors of Kapiri Mposhi appeared in court for allegedly raping and impregnating his 17 year old step daughter....
Read more

Zambia Police questioning Bokani Soko

General News Chief Editor - 0
Police in Lusaka are currently questioning Lusaka Lawyer Bokani Soko. Mr. Soko, a close associate of former President Edgar Lungu was summoned to report to...
Read more

Magistrate recuses herself in Chitotela and Chilangwa arson case

General News Chief Editor - 3
Mansa based Principal Resident Magistrate, Silvia Munyinya has recused herself in handling the case involving Ronald Chitotela and Nickson Chilangwa with five others. This...
Read more

Namibia declares 3 day national mourning for RB

General News Chief Editor - 4
Namibian President Hage Geingob has declared a three-day period of national mourning following the passing of former President Rupiah Banda. In a statement, President Geingob...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.