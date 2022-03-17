The Mansa Magistrate Court has adjourned to March 18, 2022 for possible plea, the matter in which United Party for National Development (UPND) National Deputy Chairperson Stephen Chikota and 10 others are facing five counts among them riotous conduct.

Eight of the 11 accused persons appeared before Magistrate Moses Mulenga on Wednesday for plea but could not take off as Senior Public Prosecutor Wilson Mwale told the court that the trial magistrate was not present and that three other accused persons namely, Davies Mulenga, Shadrick Banda and Jones Kabwe where absent from the court.

Mr. Mwale said there has been no reason advanced for the absence of the three accused persons adding that their sureties were aware that they were supposed to appear before the court on the same day with the eight others.

He further informed the court that the State will make the necessary application with regard to the three accused who were absent when the trial court sits further stating that 10 of the 11 accused persons are on bail.

The eleven accused persons are facing one count of riotous conduct, obstruction of a public road, criminal trespass and two counts of malicious damage to property contrary to Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

ZANIS reports that in February, 2022, Police in Mansa arrested about 23 UPND cadres led by their National Deputy Chairperson Stephen Chikota who attempted to access the mining site in Muombe area of Chief Kundamfumu in Chembe district.