Mic Burner and Towela Kaira release the official music video for Lo Debar (The Comeback Kid) Video produced by Roar and Soar in collaboration with Restoration Global Outreach (RGO).

The video is based on real life events and predicated in the scripture 2 Samuel 9 1-13. Visuals performed by Wangu Mwansa Mulenga, Azaria Amor Mulenga and Isaac Chela Produced for Roar & Soar by Magician