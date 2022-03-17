A 34 year old pastors of Kapiri Mposhi appeared in court for allegedly raping and impregnating his 17 year old step daughter.

Before Kapiri Mposhi Magistrate Edward Banda was Alex Kunda of valley view compound facing one count of rape contrary to Section 132 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 as read with Act number 2 of 2011 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that between November 12 and 20, 2022, Kunda had unlawful carnal knowledge of his stepdaughter, without her consent.

The girl who is currently five months pregnant is a grade eleven pupil at a named school in Kapiri Mposhi.

Kunda has pleaded not guilty to the charge prompting magistrate Banda to set March 23, 2022 as date for trial in this matter.

Kunda was arrested on February 25, 2022 and is on police bond.