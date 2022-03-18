9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 18, 2022
Economy
Dubai innovation week to help market Zambia’s investment opportunities

By Chief Editor
The government says the launch of the innovation week at the ongoing Dubai 2020 Expo will help to market Zambia’s investment opportunities and showcase homegrown innovations.

Over 30 innovators and start-ups from Zambia are showcasing their innovations and initiatives at the expo.

Speaking during the launch of the Innovation week, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga expressed confidence that the participation of Zambia at the expo will create exposure for the country, innovators, and start-ups.

Mr. Mulenga noted that innovators and start-ups will only attract the much-needed investment for their respective projects if they fully engage and interact with the potential investors.

The Minister pointed out that more jobs will be created once the innovators secure financial investment from would-be investors.

He further urged the innovators to create business linkages that will enhance technological transfer.

The Minister said this in a speech read for him by the Consul General at the Consulate of the Republic of Zambia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Duncan Mulima.

