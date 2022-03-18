9.5 C
North Western PS urges chiefs to be involved in planning CDF utilisation

North Western PS urges chiefs to be involved in planning CDF utilisation
North-western province Permanent Secretary, Grandson Katambi, has called on traditional leaders to take keen interest in the utilisation of the K25.7 million Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Colonel Katambi said chiefs should have a say in how they want the money to be spent and what projects should be prioritised.

“Do not leave councillors to decide what projects should be done on their own, get involved your royal highnesses and give ideas on how best chiefdoms can develop,” he said.

Col. Katambi said government wants the CDF to be spent on projects that will benefit local people, including chiefs.

He was speaking in Ikelenge district yesterday when he separately called on chieftainess Ikelenge, chiefs Mwinyilamba and Nyakaseya respectively.

Col. Katambi said there should not be any excuse for lack of development in any area because government has given money to local people to decide their own development.

“We will not have excuses now, government has given power and money to local people to decide on what development they want in their areas,” he said.

And chieftainess Ikelenge thanked government for introducing free education.She pledged to work with government in ensuring that girls benefit from the free education policy.

Meanwhile,chief Mwinyilamba appealed to government to connect his area to electricity and also work on the dilapidated local court.

And chief Nyakaseya commended government for increasing the CDF from K1.6 million to K25.7 million saying this will help in quickly developing rural areas.

The traditional leaders have since appealed to government to work on the Mwinilunga-Jimbe road which they said was deteriorating.

Previous articleEIZ advises ‘black mountain miners’ to observe safety rules

