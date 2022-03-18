9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 18, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

There is currently a short supply of dollars in Zambia-BOZ Chief

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy There is currently a short supply of dollars in Zambia-BOZ Chief
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Bank of Zambia Governor, Denny Kalyalya has acknowledged that there is currently a short supply of dollars in the country.

In an interview Dr. Kalyalya has attributed the short supply to the transition period and settling in of the new dawn government, stating that some business players that contribute to the supply of dollars in the market had halted their operations in the country during the said period.

He however stated that the central bank is constantly surveying the market and doing what it can to address the situation.

The central bank governor further stated that things seem to be looking up as several players are getting back and beginning to undertake several activities with investors expressing interest to invest in the country.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kalyalya has cautioned that the effects of the Russia and Ukraine war will have a long-lasting impact on most economies including Zambia.

He is hopeful that the war will soon end but was quick to mention that Zambia will have to do what it can to survive the period.

Previous article76- year- old man assaulted by his wife and children on allegations practicing witchcraft.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

There is currently a short supply of dollars in Zambia-BOZ Chief

Bank of Zambia Governor, Denny Kalyalya has acknowledged that there is currently a short supply of dollars in the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Science, technology, innovation key to technological development-Mulenga

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga, says the government recognises the important role science, technology and innovation plays in the development of...
Read more

EIZ advises ‘black mountain miners’ to observe safety rules

Economy editor - 2
The Engineering Institute of Zambia (EIZ) has been applauded for empowering the local people to conduct mining activities at the black mountain in Kitwe...
Read more

Lawyers file more evidence against Anglo in Kabwe lead poisoning case

Economy Chief Editor - 4
South African legal firm Mbuyisa Moleele and its UK counterpart Leigh Day have filed further evidence in the Johannesburg High Court in an attempt...
Read more

Dubai innovation week to help market Zambia’s investment opportunities

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The government says the launch of the innovation week at the ongoing Dubai 2020 Expo will help to market Zambia’s investment opportunities and showcase...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.