Bank of Zambia Governor, Denny Kalyalya has acknowledged that there is currently a short supply of dollars in the country.

In an interview Dr. Kalyalya has attributed the short supply to the transition period and settling in of the new dawn government, stating that some business players that contribute to the supply of dollars in the market had halted their operations in the country during the said period.

He however stated that the central bank is constantly surveying the market and doing what it can to address the situation.

The central bank governor further stated that things seem to be looking up as several players are getting back and beginning to undertake several activities with investors expressing interest to invest in the country.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kalyalya has cautioned that the effects of the Russia and Ukraine war will have a long-lasting impact on most economies including Zambia.

He is hopeful that the war will soon end but was quick to mention that Zambia will have to do what it can to survive the period.