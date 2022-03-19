9.5 C
People have said a lot of good things. May those good things become part of us

By Chief Editor
Former President Edgar Lungu has bemoaned the hypocrisy that is being seen where people say good things and then do what he described as bad things.

Speaking to ZNBC after the burial ceremony of the lat fourth President Rupiah Banda, Mr. Lungu said that if Zambians learned to dialogue with one another as was experienced during the days of mourning, the country would probably get somewhere.

“If we learn to dialogue with one another as we have experienced during the days of mourning, probably we can get somewhere as a country.

“Dialogue, genuine dialogue between all of us. Those who were in government before, and those who are in now. But what we are seeing is hypocrisy. Where people say good things and then do bad things.

“And if we can expunge the hypocrisy from our lives and just say it as it is, between now and embarking into the future, it’s a lesson we are learning from Rupiah Banda’s legacy. People have said a lot of good things.

“May those good things become part of us, the president said

Previous articleChissano urges Zambians to maintain unity, peace

