Red Arrows on Saturday opened an eight point lead at the summit of the FAZ Super League after a Lusaka derby win over Lusaka Dynamos.

Arrows beat Dynamos 1-0 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Ricky Banda scored the games only goal to see Arrows move to 55 points with seven games left to play.

But Arrows kept their healthy lead due to two factors.

The first one, second placed Zesco United are inactive because they have eight players away on national team duty; seven lone with Zambia and one with South Sudan.

Secondly, third placed Green Eagles could only manage a 0-0 away draw at Kansanshi Dynamos in Solwezi.

That draw saw Eagles join Zesco on 47 points but with an inferior goal difference.

Meanwhile, fourth placed Nkana and fifth positioned Green Buffaloes meet on Sunday at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Nkana and Buffaloes head into the match on 40 and 38 points respectively.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 28 RESULTS

19/03/2022

Lusaka Dynamos 0-Red Arrows 1

Kabwe Warriors 1-Power Dynamos 0

Indeni 1-Forest Rangers 0

Chambishi 2-Buildcon 1

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-Green Eagles 0

POSTPONED

Prison Leopards-Zesco United