An additional 2,780 first-year students at the University Of Zambia (UNZA) have been awarded scholarships by the Higher Education Loans And Scholarship Board(HELSB).

Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board Senior Corporate Communications Officer Chisela Kawanda says this has resulted in over 5,000 first-year students being awarded student loans in one university in one academic year for the first time.

Ms. Kawanda told Phoenix News the additional student loans have been facilitated by the ministry of finance and national planning.

She added that in awarding the additional student loans, the 40 percent merit, 30 percent rural affirmative, and 30 percent female affirmative criterion was used while all applicants living with disability were awarded in the first selection.

Last month Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane announced the over K65 million and over US$57,000, funds seized from Faith Musonda would be channeled to over 2,200 first-year University of Zambia students who earlier did not benefit from the scholarship loans scheme for the 2021-2022 academic year.

In September last year, Joint Investigative Wings seized over K65 Million and over US$57, 000 from Ms. Musonda’s house in New Kasama area which was hidden in suitcases and was forfeited to the state.