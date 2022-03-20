9.5 C
Sports
Chipolopolo Heading To Turkey

Zambia have an adjustment their FIFA March friendly itinerary and will now play Congo-Brazzaville instead of Angola.

Chipolopolo were tentatively scheduled to open their two-match friendly tour of Europe in Portugal against Angola on March 25.

But the friendly game has been cancelled due to administrative reasons.

Chipolopolo will now face Congo-Brazzaville on March 24 in Turkey.

Thereafter, Aljosa Asanovic and his team will, as planned, head to France to face Guinea in Paris on March 29.

Asanovic has just completed his first international match with his home-based players on Friday in Baghdad where they lost 3-1 to Iraq.

Previous articleFormer President Edgar Lungu's remarks on 'Hypocrisy'was on point-Nakacinda

