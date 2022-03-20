9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Entertainment News
Mampi collaborates with T-sean on 'Chilailai'

By staff
staff

Mampi released the music video 'Chilailai'. It is a love song with the fusion of afro-pop dance hall. The song features T Sean and was produced by Eazy the producer.

