Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu is in but Leicester City striker Patson Daka is out of Chipolopolo’s forthcoming March friendlies.

And Chipolopolo coach has named two players from the diaspora in his 20-member team for this month’s friendly dates against Congo-Brazzaville and Guinea.

Mwepu will captain Zambia following his recent return to action after a two month injury hiatus at Brighton.

But the Leicester striker is set to miss the tour citing a family commitment.

Glasgow Rangers striker Fashion Sakala is part of the 14 foreign-based players confirmed the friendlies and there is also a long-waited senior debut for ex-Under 20 attacking midfielder Lameck Banda who is based in Israel.

Asanovic has made two interesting call-ups after summoning unknown defender Frankie Musonda of Scottish Championship club Raith Rovers.

Musonda is one of two players from the diaspora in the team together with defender Aime Mabika of USA MLS club Inter Miami.

Zambia departs for Turkey on Tuesday where they will face Congo-Brazzaville on March 24 in Antalya and are later expected to play Guinea on March 29 in Paris.

GOALKEEPERS: Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune United, South Africa)

DEFENDERS: Frankie Musonda (Raith Rovers, Scotland), Aime Mabika (Inter Miami CF, USA), Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (both Red Arrows), Shemmy Mayembe (ZESCO United), Miguel Chaiwa (Shamuel Academy), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe, DR Congo)

MIDFIELDERS: Klings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula, Russia), Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion, England), Lubambo Musonda (AC Horsens, Denmark), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Emmanuel Banda (Djurgårdens, Sweden), Roderick Kabwe (Sekhukhune United-South Africa), Clatous Chota Chama (Simba SC, Tanzania), Kelvin Kampamba (ZESCO United)

STRIKERS: Fashion Sakala (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland), Gamphani Lungu (Supersport United, South Africa), Lameck Banda (Maccabi Petah Tikva, Israel), Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula, Russia)