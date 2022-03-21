9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 21, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Asanovic Calls 14 Pros For March Friendlies

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Asanovic Calls 14 Pros For March Friendlies
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu is in but Leicester City striker Patson Daka is out of Chipolopolo’s forthcoming March friendlies.

And Chipolopolo coach has named two players from the diaspora in his 20-member team for this month’s friendly dates against Congo-Brazzaville and Guinea.

Mwepu will captain Zambia following his recent return to action after a two month injury hiatus at Brighton.

But the Leicester striker is set to miss the tour citing a family commitment.

Glasgow Rangers striker Fashion Sakala is part of the 14 foreign-based players confirmed the friendlies and there is also a long-waited senior debut for ex-Under 20 attacking midfielder Lameck Banda who is based in Israel.

Asanovic has made two interesting call-ups after summoning unknown defender Frankie Musonda of Scottish Championship club Raith Rovers.

Musonda is one of two players from the diaspora in the team together with defender Aime Mabika of USA MLS club Inter Miami.

Zambia departs for Turkey on Tuesday where they will face Congo-Brazzaville on March 24 in Antalya and are later expected to play Guinea on March 29 in Paris.

GOALKEEPERS: Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune United, South Africa)

DEFENDERS: Frankie Musonda (Raith Rovers, Scotland), Aime Mabika (Inter Miami CF, USA), Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (both Red Arrows), Shemmy Mayembe (ZESCO United), Miguel Chaiwa (Shamuel Academy), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe, DR Congo)

MIDFIELDERS: Klings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula, Russia), Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion, England), Lubambo Musonda (AC Horsens, Denmark), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Emmanuel Banda (Djurgårdens, Sweden), Roderick Kabwe (Sekhukhune United-South Africa), Clatous Chota Chama (Simba SC, Tanzania), Kelvin Kampamba (ZESCO United)

STRIKERS: Fashion Sakala (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland), Gamphani Lungu (Supersport United, South Africa), Lameck Banda (Maccabi Petah Tikva, Israel), Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula, Russia)

Previous articleMovie Review: The Batman

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Asanovic Calls 14 Pros For March Friendlies

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu is in but Leicester City striker Patson Daka is out of Chipolopolo's forthcoming March friendlies. And...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Draw at GBFC, Zanaco Finally Win in CAF Confed Cup

Sports sports - 1
Nkana stayed in the hunt for a FAZ Super League top four finish while Zanaco finally won their first group game in the CAF...
Read more

Chaiwa Reflects on Chipolopolo Debut

Sports sports - 0
Shamuel Academy defender Miguel Chaiwa says he is excited to have achieved his dream of playing for Chipolopolo. Youngster Chaiwa made his full senior national...
Read more

Chipolopolo Heading To Turkey

Sports sports - 5
Zambia have an adjustment their FIFA March friendly itinerary and will now play Congo-Brazzaville instead of Angola. Chipolopolo were tentatively scheduled to open their two-match...
Read more

Red Arrows Open Eight Point Lead

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows on Saturday opened an eight point lead at the summit of the FAZ Super League after a Lusaka derby win over Lusaka...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.