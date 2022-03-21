9.5 C
Headlines
Updated:

Lubinda charged and arrested for being in possession suspected property and dollars in different accounts

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has charged and arrested Patriotic Front Acting president Given Lubinda on five (5) counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

His Lawyer Jonas Zimba has confirmed that this relates to a house in Kingsland City, the second relating to $100,000, the third relating to $50,000 and another relating to $80,000 among others found in different bank accounts.

Mr Zimba said that Mr Lubinda has been released on police bond after about 3 hours of interrogation and will appear in court on 21st March, 2022.

And speaking to journalists after his release, Mr Lubinda said that the UPND leadership is hypocritical, which he said re-echos former President Edgar Lungu’s statement last Friday.

Mr Lubinda said he is happy that the UPND is now arresting people it alleges of having stolen, including himself, which gives them an opportunity to acquit themselves in court.

He said the behaviour of going around brandishing innocent people to be thieves must come to a stop and those suspected to have committed offences must be presented to law enforcement agencies and be prosecuted.

“Instead of going around calling people thieves, it is good that the UPND has finally arrested me, this will give me an opportunity to exonerate myself and clear my name in a competent court of jurisdiction. I am also very happy that President Hakainde has heeded to my challenge to arrest all of us he is accusing of being thieves so we can see if he can prove his allegations,” Mr Lubinda said.

Previous articleBody of a Driver whose truck plunged into Mutanda river retrieved

