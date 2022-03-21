Super Division promotion contenders Lumwana Radiants have been awarded three points arising from their un-played Week 21 match against Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy.

The Joseph Jalasi headed FAZ Disciplinary Committee awarded Lumwana three points with a 3-0 scoreline after finding Kabwe Youth guilty as charged.

Kabwe Youth failed to travel to Lumwana for the Week 21 match of the National Division One late in January, 2022.

The Disciplinary Committee trashed the argument from Kabwe Youth that they had sought permission from FAZ prior to not fulfilling the fixture because their players received Covid-19 vaccination days before the match.

“It is in view of the foregoing that we find the Respondent (Kabwe Youth) to have acted in contravention of Article 110 (1) of the Disciplinary code and accordingly find them guilty as charged. Further to this finding, it is hereby adjudged that the Respondent have forfeited week 21 match and the Complainant is hereby award 3 points and a score-line of 3-0,” read part of the judgment.

“In terms of Article 43 and 45 of the Disciplinary Code, the Respondent has the right to appeal against this decision within 14 days from the date of notification of this Ruling.”

Meanwhile, second placed Lumwana have since cut FC MUZA’s lead to two points.

Lumwana, who are remaining with one un-played match, moves to 51 points from 27 matches played.

Meanwhile, third placed Napsa Stars have 47 points, one ahead of Nchanga Rangers, who complete the top four.

FAZ EDEN UNIVERSITY WEEK 28 FULL RESULTS:

Napsa Stars 0-0 Jumulo FC

City of Lusaka 1-0 Nchanga Rangers

Luapula Green Eagles 0-1 MUZA

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 1-0 KYSA

Police College 2-0 Wanderers

Gomes 1-0 Quattro Kalumbila

Young Green Eagles 0-0 Lumwana FC

Kitwe United 1-0 Livingston Pirates

Young Green Buffaloes 1-2 Trident

Table (Top Six)

1 FC Muza 53 points

2 Lumwana 51

3 Napsa 47

4 Nchanga 46

5 Young Eagles 44

6 Wanderers 43