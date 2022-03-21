Patriotic Front Information and Publicity Chairperson Hon Raphael Nakacinda has said that Konkola Copper Mines Provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu was forced to resign from his position by the UPND Government.

According to Mr Milingo Lungu’s letter of resignation dated 17th March, no reason was cited for his resignation.

Speaking yesterday during the launch of the PF Copperbelt women Movement, Hon Nakacinda alleged that the resignation has been induced by the UPND Administration in a bid to bring back Vedanta to start running the mines.

He advised the women on the Copperbelt to stand firm and denounce the intentions of the Government to bring back the investors who made the people suffer.

Hon Nakacinda said the Zambian people are already facing difficulties under the UPND Administration due to the high cost of living and would be subjected to more suffering once KCM is given to Vedanta.

Hon Nakacinda has described the current administration as being the weakest Government to have ever ruled Zambia.

“The reason this Government is persecuting Patriotic Front members is that they do not have what to tell the people of Zambia. He is telling lies that the PF destroyed the country. Are you telling me that the infrastructure we built is destruction,” he stated.

Hon Nakacinda said the Zambian people are looking up to the PF for views that represent the people.

He has encouraged the women not to pay attention to paid bloggers who spend their time insulting Patriotic Front Leaders and Former Head of State Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Yesterday, Milingo Lungu, appointed provisional liquidator at Vedanta Resources’ Konkola Copper Mines in Zambia in 2019, announced his resignation on Sunday.

“I’ve resigned. I think I’ve done my part and I don’t think my prolonged stay there, especially if I have to start going to court, is going to be beneficial to the company or any of its stakeholders,” Lungu said in comments broadcast on Lusaka-based, privately owned Diamond TV.

Mr Lungu also confirmed his resignation to Reuters on Sunday.

Zambia’s previous government, which owns 20% of KCM through state mining investment firm ZCCM-IH, handed control of KCM to liquidator Milingo Lungu in 2019, triggering the dispute with Vedanta, which owns the other 80%.

It was not immediately clear what Lungu’s resignation would mean for KCM’s future.

Vedanta has said it is keen to resolve the dispute over KCM and has pledged to invest $1.5 billion into its operations.

In a letter seen by Reuters dated March 17 and addressed to KCM official receiver Natasha Kalimukwa, Lungu said he had resigned, but he did not give any reason for his decision.

“This serves to inform you that I have with immediate effect resigned as provisional liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines,” read the letter, whose authenticity Lungu confirmed to Reuters.

Kalimukwa had moved on March 11 to suspend Lungu after receiving a complaint from ZCCM-IH relating to mismanagement. Lungu refused to go, however, saying Kalimukwa had no power to remove him as he had been appointed by a court.