Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH) management says it has accelerated its plans to set up an Oxygen generation plant installed at the facility.

Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. Joseph Musowoya says that the project is aimed at ensuring that the hospital is self – sufficient and prepared for emergencies.

Dr. Musowoya in an interview explained that the Ministry of Health (MOH) has since engaged cooperating partners to actualise the project.

“Medical oxygen shortages have persisted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period.

“ During the peak of the first, second and third wave, the hospital saw its oxygen reserves fizzle out, the demand for medical oxygen soared and heartrending scenes unfolded as people struggled to access the life-saving commodity.

“ The situation pushed management to weigh options for oxygen production to make sure we are self-sufficient and not dependent on third parties to provide us with the oxygen, “he emphasized.

Dr Musowoya explained that this set up is essentially reliable as it can produce oxygen for many patients at once and enable the hospital to distribute to other health facilities within the jurisdiction.