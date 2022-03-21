The United Party for National Development (UPND) has called on other political parties and stakeholders to ensure that peace is upheld before, during, and after the mayoral and local government by-elections slated for April 14, 2022 in Mongu and Monze districts.

UPND Chairperson for Elections, Gary Nkombo, said all stakeholders should play their role in upholding peace so that no violence will be recorded during campaigns and on election day.

Mr. Nkombo said this when he unveiled the ruling party’s adopted candidates to contest in the mayoral, Lukutu, and Katimba local government by-elections in Mongu, Luwingu and Monze districts respectively.

He disclosed that his party has adopted Peter Chanda for the Lukutu ward in Luwingu in Northern Province, Brian Chingula for the Katimba ward by-election in Southern Province and Nyambe Muyumbana for the Mongu mayoral by-elections in Western Province.

Mr. Nkombo has since urged all participants in the polls to desist from engaging in any kind of electoral malpractice and to denounce all forms of violence.

“I would like all our members across the country who are going to participate during the elections to lobby for the voters and sensitise them on the importance of upholding peace during the elections,” he said.

He further called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ensure that it conducts free and fair elections.

Mr. Nkombo has meanwhile encouraged the Zambia Police Service to enforce the law and order so as to have peaceful elections in the three districts.

“We are quite confident that come 14th of April, the deserving candidates will take the day. We wish Zambia peace as we go through this competition. We are not enemies but competitors, we are not adversaries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nkombo has urged the media to play their role effectively and offer unbiased and fair coverage of the elections to all political parties.

The by-election in Mongu district has been necessitated by the death of the mayor Nyambe Matakala in a road accident on 24th February 2022.

The Katimba ward by-election in Monze has also been necessitated by the death of area councilor Nephas Hachibala on 4th February 2022.

The Lukutu ward seat fell vacant as a result of the nullification of the election of Mr. Kennedy Katongo of Patriotic Front by the Constitutional court in 27th September 2021.

Mr. Katongo had however appealed against the court’s verdict but it was dismissed on 20th January 2022.

Elections for both the mayoral and local government by-elections will be held on Thursday, 14th April 2022 from 06:00 to 18:00hours.

Nominations in all the affected places will take place on Tuesday 22nd March 2022.