Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Sports
Updated:

Kangwa: Chipolopolo Eager to Impress Asanovic

Chipolopolo striker Evans Kangwa says the team is looking forward to delivering for new coach Aljosa Asanovic in the friendlies over the coming week against Guinea and Congo-Brazzaville.

Part of the Zambia team that has been camped Lusaka over the last three days departs for Europe on Tuesday evening where they will make two stops to play friendlies in Turkey and France.

“These are very important games for us to assess how strong we are and to experiment and since we also have a new coach. It will be good to know his tactics and what he wants from us,” Kangwa said.

Kangwa and his brother and midfielder Klings Kangwa of Arsenal Tula in Russia were part of the first foreign-based call-ups to join camp over the weekend in Lusaka.

Asanovic summoned 14 foreign-based call-ups into his 20-member team but prominently missing will be Leicester City striker Patson Daka will is out due to a family commitment

Chipolopolo will kick-off their friendly tour in Turkey against Congo on March 24 in Antalya where they will be joined by the rest of the foreign-based call-ups.

Chipolopolo are later due to play Guinea in Paris on March 29.

The friendly’s will be Asanovic’s second and third matches after making his debut on March 18 with a 3-1 away friendly loss to Iraq in Baghdad.

Previous articleConstitutional Court overrules Speaker, 9 PF MPs can stay in Parliament pending their appeal

