Sports
Nkana Still Studying Fan Ban Ruling

Nkana Football Club is studying the FAZ Disciplinary Committee judgment that has banned Kalampa from allowing fans for their home matches for the remainder of the season.

The Disciplinary Committee ruled that violent incidents during the Week 20 Super Division match between Red Arrows and Nkana played on January 24, 2022, were instigated by Kalampa fans.

Nkana were found to be in breach of article 92 of the disciplinary code and additionally fined K150, 000.

Nkana Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Mutafu said the club will issue a statement on the matter later today or tomorrow.

“For now we will reserve our comment. We are just studying this verdict, we will have a meeting then later on I think we will make our position clear,” Mutafu said.

“We don’t want to comment for now before we make our position clear.I think we will be able to issue a statement later during the day or tomorrow morning,” he said.

Nkana are currently fighting to qualify for CAF club competition.

The 13-time Super Division champions are currently placed fourth on the table with points 41 points from 27 matches played

