The Farmers Development Agency (SAFADA) says the suspension of the importation of potatoes has caused panic on the local market because supply of the commodity is not adequate to meet the demand.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Boyd Moobwe said the potatoes quickly run-out on the local market adding that this is leading to an increase in the price of the commodity.

Mr. Moobwe told ZANIS in an interview that there’s need for government to revisit the decision and make the sale of potatoes competitive.

He said that the sale of potatoes should be left open to importers as well as to the local farmers.

“Local farmers get busy and improve their production and the quality of their produce when they see the quality and quantities of the imported product. This allows competition and farmers tend to perform better when they see how their fellow farmers are producing,” Mr. Moobwe said.

He noted that the Ministry of Agriculture should look into the matter as the suspension has affected the farmers locally.

“I’m not trying to condemn the suspension, but it is important that local farmers participate in the market,” he said.

Mr. Moobwe said that there has not been any active transaction since the suspension adding that the market is slow due to inadequate local supply of potatoes.

He said small scale farmers should also participate in the supply of products adding that it’s only the commercial farmers supplying the market.

Meanwhile, Mr. Moobwe has advised government to announce the crop forecast in good time to prepare farmers for the marketing season.

He expressed worry on the late announcement of the crop forecast by government adding that the delays lead to an ineffective market.

“Government should advise farmers on the next market season as well as the crop forecast in time to enable them to prepare because farmers are always advised randomly,” Mr. Moobwe said.

He said that there has been poor communication between the government and the farmers which has led to market failure.