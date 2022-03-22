9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

US RnB stars Rotimi and Bobby V to perform in Lusaka alongside Cleo Ice Queen

By staff
53 views
0
Entertainment News US RnB stars Rotimi and Bobby V to perform in Lusaka alongside...
staff

After the successful Dru Hill concert in January, Kudu Crescent Entertainment has lined up United States RnB stars Rotimi and Bobby V for a concert on 9 April at Ciela Resort in Lusaka.

In a promotional video that has gone viral, the two stars confirm they’re headlining the event next month, supported by local acts Cleo Ice Queen, DJs VJeezy and Geshgroove.

“We’re excited to deliver another superior experience to music fans in Zambia. Rotimi and Bobby V are chart topping entertainers that are current and have a special connection with their fans,” says Ngungu Muyovwe, Chief Executive of Kudu Crescent.

“We aim to produce one-of-a-kind live entertainment shows in Zambia and delivering a premium experience. We’re looking forward to an exciting show next month, bringing together top international artists with their local fans and having one of our own, Cleo Ice Queen share the stage with these top acts.”

Music fans will not only know Rotimi for his hit song “Meeting in My Bed” but also as a star in the hit TV series Power. Bobby V, whose hits include “Anonymous” and “Slow Down” has been a dominant artist on Zambian radio playlists for years.

Previous articleNkana Handed Fan Ban

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

US RnB stars Rotimi and Bobby V to perform in Lusaka alongside Cleo Ice Queen

After the successful Dru Hill concert in January, Kudu Crescent Entertainment has lined up United States RnB stars Rotimi...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Movie Review: The Batman

Entertainment News staff - 1
When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and...
Read more

Mampi collaborates with T-sean on ‘Chilailai’

Entertainment News staff - 1
Mampi released the music video 'Chilailai'. It is a love song with the fusion of afro-pop dance hall. The song features T Sean and...
Read more

Pilato releases “Ku Kopala”

Entertainment News staff - 6
Zambian rapper and renowned activist PilAto has returned on the music scene with visuals for titled “Ku Kopala” produced by produced Kiss B. Ku Kopala is a single from...
Read more

Mic Buner and Towela Kaira unveil visuals for Lo Debar (The comeback Kid)

Entertainment News staff - 0
Mic Burner and Towela Kaira release the official music video for Lo Debar (The Comeback Kid) Video produced by Roar and Soar in collaboration...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.