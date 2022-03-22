After the successful Dru Hill concert in January, Kudu Crescent Entertainment has lined up United States RnB stars Rotimi and Bobby V for a concert on 9 April at Ciela Resort in Lusaka.

In a promotional video that has gone viral, the two stars confirm they’re headlining the event next month, supported by local acts Cleo Ice Queen, DJs VJeezy and Geshgroove.

“We’re excited to deliver another superior experience to music fans in Zambia. Rotimi and Bobby V are chart topping entertainers that are current and have a special connection with their fans,” says Ngungu Muyovwe, Chief Executive of Kudu Crescent.

“We aim to produce one-of-a-kind live entertainment shows in Zambia and delivering a premium experience. We’re looking forward to an exciting show next month, bringing together top international artists with their local fans and having one of our own, Cleo Ice Queen share the stage with these top acts.”

Music fans will not only know Rotimi for his hit song “Meeting in My Bed” but also as a star in the hit TV series Power. Bobby V, whose hits include “Anonymous” and “Slow Down” has been a dominant artist on Zambian radio playlists for years.