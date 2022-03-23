Striker Fashion Sakala has become the latest no-show for Zambia’s March FIFA Window friendlies.

The Glasgow Rangers striker will miss the friendly against Congo-Brazzaville on March 25 in Turkey after reportedly testing positive for Covid-19.

Fashion joins Leicester City striker Patson Daka who is not available due to a family matter.

Others out include Amazulu midfielder Augustine Mulenga who is injured and Danish-based midfielder Edward Chilufya of Midtjylland who has been ruled out due to what the club has stated as an illness.