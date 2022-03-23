9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Fashion Joins March Friendly No-Shows

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Fashion Joins March Friendly No-Shows
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Striker Fashion Sakala has become the latest no-show for Zambia’s March FIFA Window friendlies.

The Glasgow Rangers striker will miss the friendly against Congo-Brazzaville on March 25 in Turkey after reportedly testing positive for Covid-19.

Fashion joins Leicester City striker Patson Daka who is not available due to a family matter.

Others out include Amazulu midfielder Augustine Mulenga who is injured and Danish-based midfielder Edward Chilufya of Midtjylland who has been ruled out due to what the club has stated as an illness.

Previous articleFinance Minister Appeals to European Union to help Zambia get the $1.4 billion IMF bailout

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Fashion Joins March Friendly No-Shows

Striker Fashion Sakala has become the latest no-show for Zambia's March FIFA Window friendlies. The Glasgow Rangers striker will miss...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kangwa: Chipolopolo Eager to Impress Asanovic

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo striker Evans Kangwa says the team is looking forward to delivering for new coach Aljosa Asanovic in the friendlies over the coming week...
Read more

Nkana Still Studying Fan Ban Ruling

Sports sports - 1
Nkana Football Club is studying the FAZ Disciplinary Committee judgment that has banned Kalampa from allowing fans for their home matches for the remainder...
Read more

Nkana Handed Fan Ban

Sports sports - 0
The FAZ Disciplinary Committee has banned Nkana Football Club from allowing fans for their home matches for the remainder of the current season. According to...
Read more

Lumwana Radiants Win Points To Boost Promotion Hopes

Sports sports - 0
Super Division promotion contenders Lumwana Radiants have been awarded three points arising from their un-played Week 21 match against Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy. The Joseph...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.